Moncks Corner, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina school had an unexpected visitor Thursday morning when a coyote slipped in during morning drop off.
We're told it all happened at Cane Bay Elementary School in Berkley County.
The sheriff's office says the coyote, nicknamed Wiley by the deputies that captured him, was quickly taken into custody thanks to the swift actions by school's staff and law enforcement.
Wiley was captured in the school bathroom without any incident to students or faculty members.
Deputies say he was turned over to the custody of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources unharmed.
