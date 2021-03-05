Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Amateurs and Pros are gathering at Lake Hartwell today for the Crappie USA fishing tournament. Fisherman cast of shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday for the start of the competitions 25th year.
Anglers have traveled from across the country to compete in the two-day tournament. Up for grabs? A $10,000 and $20,000 payout for one-day and two-day events respectively.
Anglers may also compete in the $50,000 points race and an opportunity to qualify for the Regional Championships and the 2021 Crappie USA Classic. The Regional Championships will all feature a $25,000 payback and the Classic will be highlighted by a $165,000 payback.
The tournament weigh-in will be held at Green Pond Landing, 470 Green Pond Rd, Anderson, SC. Fishing hours are 7:00 am to 3:00 pm and all anglers are required to be in line by 4:00 pm.
Organizers of the event say social distancing will be in effect during the weigh-in and only a few teams will be allowed in the line at any given time.
