CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers responded to a crash in Pickens County Wednesday that blocked a busy highway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened at 8:34 a.m. on Highway 123 heading into Easley.
Injuries have been reported but we don't know the severity of those injuries.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
