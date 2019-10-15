Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene of an accident along I-385 in the area of Fountain Inn and Simpsonville.
According the the highway patrol's website, the accident happened near the 24 mile marker in the southbound lanes near the area of Harrison Bridge Road.
Troopers say it happened around around 6:08 a.m., but details of the crash aren't available at the time of writing.
We know injuries are being reported but we don't know how many people or vehicles are involved. Troopers are also reporting that two lanes of traffic are blocked in the area.
We'll update as soon as we know more.
