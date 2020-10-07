GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A crash was blocking Wade Hampton Boulevard near Greer on Wednesday afternoon.
According to troopers, the wreck happened around 2:10 p.m. at the Highland Way intersection and involved injuries.
The Greer and Taylors fire departments responded to the wreck.
No other details were immediately available.
