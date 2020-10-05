SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A crash blocking I-385 South at rush hour Monday evening just past Exit 26 was one of three within a one mile stretch that troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they were investigating.
The crashes all happened between 4 and 5 p.m. and between mile markers 25 and 26.
One incident involved a single vehicle collision against the median wall.
The other two collisions involved two vehicles in each crash. Troopers said those crashes involved injuries.
Firefighters and EMS also responded.
Shortly after 6 p.m. the wreckage was moved from the roadway and the southbound lanes reopened.
MORE NEWS - North Carolina elementary school teacher dies days after testing positive for Covid-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.