EASLEY (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the Pickens County Coroner's Office said a woman was killed and a teen was hurt in an accident on Farrs Bridge Road at Ireland Road in Easley.
Coroner Kandy Kelly says the accident happened shortly after 8 a.m.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the victim was traveling south as a passenger on Farrs Bridge Road when they crossed the center line striking a truck driven by a 16-year-old.
The victim, now identified as Carrie Jean Hall, 35, of Easley was not wearing a seatbelt according to the coroner. Hall was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead in surgery as a result of internal injuries.
The driver of the vehicle Hall was with was not seatbelted according to highway patrol, was injured and transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital as was the 16-year-old driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, of the other vehicle.
Right now the condition of both drivers is not known.
A close friend of Hall's said she was a mother of three children.
We're told Hall's funeral is being planned for Dec. 19 at Liberty Mortuary. More details will be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.