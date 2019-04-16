GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SCDOT said the right exit ramp was closed on I-385 North at Exit 19 Tuesday due a crash.
The ramp was closed as of 11:55 a.m.
According to troopers, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Deputies say 9 empty whiskey mini bottles were found in an Upstate middle schooler's backpack after he passed out at school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.