Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A wreck in Greenville County has left almost 1800 residents without power Tuesday morning.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a collision occurred near Blue Ridge Drive and Assembly Drive around 5:18 a.m.
Duke Energy says the power outage occurred after a vehicle damaged their equipment resulting in 1,790 customers losing power.
Crews estimate the power should be restored by 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Details of what was involved in the crash are not immediately known, but highway patrol reports the roadway is blocked and injuries are involved, although we don't know how serious they are.
We'll update as we learn more information.
More news: Only one lane open along I-85 southbound in Cherokee County following tractor trailer fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.