GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A crash involving a jackknifed tractor trailer was blocking two lanes of I-85 South on Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck was between Pelham Road and the Woodruff Road / I-385 interchange.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 12:17 p.m. but did not have information about injuries listed on their website. Troopers said a hit-and-run with no injuries happened in that same area minutes later.
FOX Carolina has a call in to the SCHP to learn more.
(0) comments
