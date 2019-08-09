Chester, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a crash in Chester County Thursday night left two people dead, and another person hospitalized.
We have confirmed that two of the people involved in the crash were employees of the Abbeville County and Greenwood County School Districts.
58-year-old Betty Jo Hall was killed when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed head-on with another vehicle, the Chester County coroner said. Troopers say her husband, Wally Hall, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
We've learned that Betty Jo Hall was the Superintendent of Abbeville County Schools and her husband, Wally Hall, is a retired Assistant Superintendent who worked for Greenwood District 52.
The Abbeville County School District tells us that Wally is alert, but currently is still in the intensive care unit.
According to troopers, the accident happened on S.C. Highway 72 near Goings Road and Carter Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers say that that Hall was traveling north on Highway 72 when a driver traveling south, now identified as 18-year-old Savion Zyire White of Rock Hill, crossed the center line and struck Hall's 2012 Dodge Durango head-on.
According to troopers, both of the Halls were seatbelted, but Betty Jo Hall died in the crash.
Troopers say White, who was driving a Chevy SUV, was killed in the crash. We're told he was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The Associated Press reports that Savion White was a high school football star, who was headed to Newberry College, where he had a football scholarship.
The Newberry Athletics department released a statement on White's passing:
"Savion was an outstanding young man," said head coach Todd Knight. "He had a bright future ahead of him here. It's a tragedy that it was cut short. In the short amount of time he was here with us it was easy to tell that people thought a lot of him. Everybody loved the kid."
"We are deeply saddened by Savion's passing," added President Maurice Scherrens. "His was a life full of opportunity that ended far too soon. He will always be a member of our Newberry family." White had had a standout career at Rock Hill's South Pointe High School. He was named to the All-State team in 2018 and was twice selected to All-Region teams."
Family members said the Halls were headed to shag dance competition when the crash occurred.
The coroner's office say they are investigating along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
