Chester, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a crash in Chester County Thursday night left two people dead, and another person hospitalized.
We have confirmed that two of the people involved in the crash were employees of the Abbeville County and Greenwood County School Districts.
58-year-old Betty Jo Hall was killed when the vehicle she was traveling in as a passenger crashed head-on with another vehicle, the Chester County coroner said. Troopers say her husband, Wally Hall, who was driving the vehicle, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
We've learned that Betty Jo Hall was the Superintendent of Abbeville County Schools and her husband, Wally Hall, is a retired Assistant Superintendent who worked for Greenwood District 52.
The Abbeville County School District tells us that Wally is alert, but currently is still in the intensive care unit.
According to troopers, the accident happened on S.C. Highway 72 near Goings Road and Carter Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers say that that Hall was traveling north on Highway 72 when a driver traveling south, now identified as 18-year-old Savion Zyire White of Rock Hill, crossed the center line and struck Hall's 2012 Dodge Durango head-on.
According to troopers, both of the Halls were seatbelted, but Betty Jo Hall died in the crash.
Troopers say White, who was driving a Chevy SUV, was killed in the crash. We're told he was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The coroner's office say they are investigating along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
