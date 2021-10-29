LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a crash on I-385 in Laurens County has caused a road block Friday morning.
The crash happened on I-385 near exit 10 southbound just after 4 a.m., according to troopers.
Trooper Gary said the crash is not deadly and a detour will be put in place soon.
