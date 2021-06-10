SPARTANBURG (FOX Carolina)- A vehicle crash knocked over a powerline on Thursday, causing traffic delays and possible power outages in the area.
Our crew on the scene says that officials are working to repair a downed powerline damaged during the crash.
The crash caused portions of I-85 south to close down, but the roadway is open now, according to our crew on site.
Duke Energy's outage map shows that over 1000 customers are without power in the area due to a vehicle damaging their equipment. The outage is expected to be resolved by around 7:15 p.m., according to the Duke Energy outage map.
