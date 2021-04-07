GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash on the interstate in Cherokee County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on I-85 near exit 91 northbound.
Troopers say EMS are on the way to the scene.
SCDOT says the crash has closed the left lane of the interstate going northbound.
