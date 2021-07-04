SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A crash near mile marker 76 on I-85 North is caused traffic delays on July 4.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol incident map, there were injuries from the crash and the roadway was blocked.
Our crews were on the scene and got some pictures from the crash. They say that it looks like multiple vehicles were involved.
We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this story as more details are released.
