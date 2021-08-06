GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A crash on I-85 South near mile marker 56 caused delays for drivers.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol Incident report says that the crash did result in injuries. However, the condition of the drivers is unknown.
