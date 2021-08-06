crash on I-85 S near MM 56

A crash causing delays for drivers on I-85 (August 6, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A crash on I-85 South near mile marker 56 caused delays for drivers. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Incident report says that the crash did result in injuries. However, the condition of the drivers is unknown. 

