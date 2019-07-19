Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Friday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of an accident on Pelham Road.
Troopers had the roadway blocked in the 600 block of Pelham Road after the accident because of a downed power line.
According to the Wade Hampton Fire Department, who was on scene of the accident, the roadway was blocked until the power line could be removed from the roadway and repaired.
We're told by troopers that no one was injured in the crash.
Shortly after 4 a.m. the roadway was reopened for normal traffic.
