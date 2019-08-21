Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, traffic was moving slow in the southbound lanes of White Horse Road after a wreck had several lanes blocked.
According to the Highway Patrol, the wreck happened on White Horse Road near West Blue Ridge Drive just before 6 a.m. this morning.
Highway Patrol says a vehicle traveling south on on White Horse Road collided with an SUV as it was turning left onto West Blue Ridge Drive.
When our crew arrived on scene, they witnessed the SUV flipped onto its roof.
Highway patrol says the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, but doesn't know their condition.
The Parker Fire Department was on scene assisting highway patrol with the crash.
When asked if any charges have been filed in the crash, highway patrol said they are still investigating at this time. According to troopers, the roadway was cleared and back open around 8 a.m.
