ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A crash shut down I-26 East in Buncombe County Monday morning, according to the NCDOT.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Exit 33 (NC 191).

Traffic is reportedly backed up for nearly six miles due to the closure.

