Moonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road.
Right now we don't have a lot of details, but we know one of the vehicles was overturned and injuries were involved in the accident.
Troopers say the roadway was blocked but traffic was being diverted around it on Augusta Road.
We'll update with more information as soon as we have it.
