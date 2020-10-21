GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another Upstate restaurant is pledging to donate part of their sales to help the family of a fallen Greenville County deputy.
Antonio D'Onofrio, the owner of Crazy Quesadilla in Greer, tells FOX Carolina his restaurant will donate 25% of their sales on November 3 to the family of Sgt. Conley Jumper. Jumper was killed after a series of incident along I-85 on Tuesday, October 20.
D'Onofrio says he has blue bloods running in his family; his father is a retired lieutenant from the New York Police Department, and he has other family members across the country who serve as police officers.
For more details, you can visit the restaurant website.
Crazy Quesadilla's pledge comes the same day Henry's Smokehouse pledged a similar action. Originally, they were looking at donating 60% of sales on Friday, Oct. 30 to Jumper's family. After hitting a sponsorship goal, the BBQ restaurant said they would donate 100% of all profits from all three locations.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.