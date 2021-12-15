GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - This time of year is good as any to keep an eye on your credit report and credit cards. We’re told fraudulent activity is common, especially for those who are more vulnerable.
FOX Carolina spoke with one Greenville man is is monitoring his credit profile following a cyber attack at a clinic he was once a patient.
Jeremy Krober received a letter in the mail dated December 7, 2021, giving more detail regarding a security incident that happened earlier this year.
On Allergy Partner’s website, a messages reads:
On February 23, 2021, Allergy Partners identified unusual network activity. We immediately took steps to secure the network and began an investigation with the assistance of a computer forensic firm. On February 24, 2021, the investigation determined that an unauthorized person gained access to the network between January 12, 2021 and February 23, 2021. During that time, the unauthorized person deployed malware and acquired copies of some of the information on our systems. Over the past several months, we have been working diligently to complete the comprehensive review of all documents involved; we received the final results of this review on October 1, 2021. The review determined that for some of the individuals, one or more files reflected their name and one or more of the following: address, date of birth, health insurance information, patient account number, and/or clinical information, such as dates of service, diagnosis, or prescription information. For certain individuals, the information also reflected their Social Security number and/or financial account information. Please note, our electronic medical records system was not involved or accessed in this incident.
For Krober, this is alarming.
“I am fearful for myself, and my credit that I take great pride in,” he said.
We reached out to Next Level Credit services and they told us credit monitoring is important in situations like this.
The owner tells us identity theft is very common this time of year.
“That’s when the criminals really start to try and obtain these reports, and your information; that way they can steal money from you,” Christopher Thompson, the company’s CEO said.
Having a monitoring service in place can save you time, money, and the headache of trying to get something fixed.
“Secure your financial data because that’s how you purchase homes, cars, insurance; everything in your daily life,” Thompson said.
Whatever credit service you use for monitoring, make sure it looks at all three bureaus.
