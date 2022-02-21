DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Reidville Fire Department said crews responded to an incident this afternoon at Spartanburg Tank Wash on Tucapau Road.
Officials were dispatched to the scene at around 1:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found a tanker vehicle that had smoke coming from it.
According to officials, they asked the HAZMAT team to investigate the situation out of caution. The team later determined that the smoke came from a reaction between tall oil and the sodium hydroxide that workers were using to clean the tanker.
Officials said they notified the Department of Health and Environmental about the incident.
The Department later posted a thank you to all the crews that assisted them during the incident.
