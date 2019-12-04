ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews say a home is engulfed in flames Wednesday after a fire broke out.
Dispatchers for Anderson County tell us the call from the 200 block of Shadow Hill Drive came in at 5:04 p.m., and that the house was ablaze when fire crews arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Keith Johnson, assistant fire chief for Three and Twenty FD, tells us one person who lived at the home was out before crews arrived. Johnson says the older, larger structure was totally involved, and the fire could be seen from a nearby highway.
While the cause is still under investigation, Johnson says it does not appear to be suspicious. The fire has since been contained, but debris from a collapsed roof is still inside.
Johnson warns cold weather does increase the risk of fires in the winter, especially with the use of space heaters.
We also spoke with Holly Elrod, whose mother lived at the home. According to Holly, she was inside the home when she noticed the lights began to dim, and eventually power went out with a popping noise. She went outside to speak with her mother, who was in a camper, but when she turned around she saw the roof ablaze.
Holly says the fire took over the entire home in two minutes and burnt it down to the frame and concrete blocks.
Holly says nobody else was inside, but their pets and chickens fortunately made an escape and are okay.
However, the loss of the home means the loss of photos and sentimental items from childhood, something that made Holly sad. She described the ordeal as surprising and scary, and said a hose they tried to use to douse the flames did not work.
Holly also tells us she suspects a bad breaker is to blame.
