ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County firefighters are spending their evening after Christmas tackling a house fire.
Dispatch confirmed Saturday evening that Anderson County FD had personnel at an address on River Road in the Powdersville area. They got the call for the fire around 9 p.m., but details were still developing.
Our crews confirmed on scene the blaze tore through a house.
We've reached out to fire officials for more information. Stay tuned for updates.
