ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews battled a fire in Anderson County Wednesday evening.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina firefighters were called to Cann Road around 10:40 p.m. and that the scene was still active. Our crew on scene saw a handful of engines and personnel battling the blaze in the rain.
We've reached out to local crews for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.