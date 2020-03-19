GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers confirm multiple crews are fighting a fire in Greer that broke out Thursday evening.
The fire was first reported to us around 5 p.m., just off of Berry Mill Road and near Durham Road.
When we arrived, crews were still working.
We've reached out for more details. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.