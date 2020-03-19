Fire off of Durham Road in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers confirm multiple crews are fighting a fire in Greer that broke out Thursday evening.

The fire was first reported to us around 5 p.m., just off of Berry Mill Road and near Durham Road.

When we arrived, crews were still working.

We've reached out for more details. Stay tuned for updates.

