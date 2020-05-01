PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews spent part of their Friday evening tackling a house fire that broke out in Piedmont.
We reached out to Piedmont FD for details after a viewer tipped FOX Carolina off to the scene. However, no confirmed information was available for the scene from River Road.
Our on-scene crews saw a home smoldering with smoke as a crew hosed it down, with multiple engines responding.
We spoke with the son of one of the homeowners on scene, who told us everyone got out safely.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
