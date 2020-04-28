SALUDA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Saluda Fire and Rescue team is battling a brush fire along with the North Carolina Forest Service.
Crews say the fire is in a remote location near the SC line in the area of Melrose Lake Road.
The fire is between 5 and 10 acres in size and is slow moving. No crews are in immediate danger.
