BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of a western North Carolina road was shut down after a portion of a lane was washed away Saturday afternoon.
Broad River Fire & Rescue shared photos of the part of Rock Creek Road in Black Mountain taken out, on the 400 block. The agency says NC DOT is en route for repairs and assessment.
In the meanwhile, part of the lane and shoulder can be used for travel, albeit by smaller vehicles only.
