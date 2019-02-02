TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rescue crews say they have successfully rescued two jeopardized climbers from Looking Glass Rock late Saturday evening.
According to a post on Transylvania County Rescue Squad's Facebook page, they received reports that one climber fell and another climber is possibly stuck on the rock.
Another post indicated that TCRS has requested Connestee Fire Rescue's drone to help them locate the person possibly stuck on Looking Glass Rock. They do have crews on scene going to the top of the rock and at the rock's base to conduct their search.
In an update on their page, TCRS confirms they found the fallen rock climber at the base of the rock, but still were trying to find the climber stuck on the side.
Finally, TCRS said just before 10 p.m. the stuck climber was able to safely lower to base on their own and provided an update on the fallen climber. TCRS says the fallen climber tumbled down up to 150 feet to the base and was injured. The patient was taken to Transylvania Regional Hospital before being airlifted to Mission Hospital. That patient's condition is unknown as of writing.
TCRS also credited Transylvania County Emergency Management and the Henderson County Rescue Squad for their assistance in the rescue.
