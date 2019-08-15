Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday night, crews from multiple fire stations were called to the scene of a fire at a mobile home near Williamston along Oakwood Court.
We're told the call came in around 9:30 p.m. and that firefighters had cleared the scene before midnight.
Crews with the Williamston, Cheddar, Whitefield and West Pelzer Fire Departments were all dispatched to help fight the fire.
According to dispatch, crews were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly and no injuries were reported. We're told no one was home during the incident.
Fire crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
