CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, fire crews worked to put out an overnight warehouse fire in Central.
We received information just shortly after 1 a.m. about a fire happening behind the University Village Apartments.
We are working to learn more information on how the fire started.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man tries to sneak meth in deputy's back seat after arrest for pill possession
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.