ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews say a vehicle fire that broke out on Interstate 85 Sunday afternoon has been extinguished.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracker website indicates the scene unfolded in the northbound lanes near Exit 21 in Anderson County around 4:24 p.m. When we called dispatch, we were told crews from Sandy Springs FD had already put the fire out.
A FOX Carolina photographer noted traffic was backed up, as lanes were blocked to allow crews to tackle the blaze. Traffic was at a near-total standstill just before 5 p.m.
