TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A child is en route to a Greenville hospital after a reported near-drowning incident in Townville Friday afternoon.
Greg Shore with Medshore confirmed to FOX Carolina around 6:10 p.m. that a child on Cartee Road was crying at the scene of the incident. That child has now been loaded into a helicopter en route to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The situation is still developing. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.