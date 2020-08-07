Scene of near-drowning in Townville

Scene of near-drowning in Townville

 (FOX Carolina/ August 7, 2020)

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A child is en route to a Greenville hospital after a reported near-drowning incident in Townville Friday afternoon.

Greg Shore with Medshore confirmed to FOX Carolina around 6:10 p.m. that a child on Cartee Road was crying at the scene of the incident. That child has now been loaded into a helicopter en route to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The situation is still developing. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.