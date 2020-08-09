PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A child was flown to a Greenville hospital after a near drowning on a lake Sunday evening.
Pierce Womack, the deputy director for Pickens County Emergency Management, said a child was on the lake at Table Rock State Park in Pickens County earlier in the evening and had to be pulled from the water by several people nearby. CPR was started, and Womack says the child regained a heartbeat and consciousness.
The child was then flown to Prisma Health in Greenville via a Med-Trans helicopter.
