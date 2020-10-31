INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, day crews were cleaning up after an early morning fire at Savannah's Place and FRIENDZ on Highway 9 in Inman.
Savannah, the owner of Savannah's Place, said the fire started at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday. Savannah told us she received another call at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday about a second fire at the bar. This second fire destroyed the entire building of FRIENDZ.
Savannah told us able to get all of her things in her shop and walk into FRIENDZ, once crews put out the initial fire, however she was not able to check on her shop after the second fire.
The shop owner said her shop was closed at the time due to a power outage caused by Hurricane Zeta.
There have been no reports on what started both fires.
In order to help Savannah restore her business, friends of the shop owner's started a gofundme.
Stay tuned for more updates.
