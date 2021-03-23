LUMBERTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced on Facebook that crews working to clean litter and trash along roads in the county also found several dead dogs.
The animals were wrapped in plastic bags. The sheriff said the bags had been thrown into ditches.
Below is the full post from the sheriff:
“Operation Spring Cleaning” was a huge success. I want to THANK each and every person that came out and volunteered to assist the countless number of First Responders from across our county today. It was such a blessing to see so many people come together as one and clean up as much of the county as we could in a four hour span. It was truly an unbelievable experience. I wish I could Thank each of you personally and could have visited each site. But today, I wanted to get my hands dirty as well and chip in where I could. I appreciate all the birthday wishes and also thank those that rode by thanking the volunteers for their efforts.
A total of 1545 large bags of trash was collected by just the groups participating in this event. Over 200 tires were picked up, several refrigerators and stoves and even a brand new 65” large screen TV still in the box was recovered on a roadside. Sadly and under current investigation was the discovery of 10 dogs (mostly but not all pit-bulls) wrapped in trash bags and thrown alongside a ditch bank. The black bags pictured in the water is them but we won’t display the dogs themselves.We are thankful for the assistance of the Robeson County Landfill as they had extra containers on site for everyone to utilize today.
Please take a moment to scroll through the pics and remember to thank a first responder when you see one. None of them did this because they had to. They did it because they wanted to make a difference in our county and on your behalf. I appreciate you all. God Bless.
