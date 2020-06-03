GENERIC - Fire 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews say a condemned motel is once again burning Wednesday evening.

North Spartanburg FD confirmed to FOX Carolina around 11:20 p.m. that crews were battling the blaze at the Spartanburg Motor Lodge along Charisma Drive. As of writing, the scene was still active.

This same motel was scorched previously in January and February of 2020, and has seen suspects arrested both before and after its condemnation.

The motel was condemned in June 2019 due to sewage backup and flooding.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Multiple departments responding to structure fire near Hearon Circle in Spartanburg
Crews: Fire scorches part of condemned Spartanburg Motor Lodge
Deputies: Eight arrested in Spartanburg County for trespassing after warning
County officials condemn Spartanburg Motor Lodge due to health concerns after sewage backup, flooding
Deputies: Suspect 'Dopey' arrested after shots fired at condemned motel last month
Deputies: SWAT called to Spartanburg Co. motel after tip about NC murder suspect

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.