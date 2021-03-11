MOUNTAIN REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County's Emergency Management Director, Scott Krein, said crews on Thursday contained a brush fire in forestland area near Mountain Rest that began burning on Wednesday.
Krein said the fire, dubbed the Callas Mountain Fire, started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday off SC 28 and that the the cause of the fire is not natural.
Krein said on Thursday that Oconee Co. Emergency Services, State forestry, and Federal forestry teams contained the fire and began conducting "backburns" to keep the fire from spreading further. Krein explained that backburn operations involve crews burning small strips of land to keep the fire from spreading further when the flames reach that area.
Krein said people in the area will likely still see a lot of smoke from the fire.
The SC Forestry Commission said the fire fire burned approximately 150 acres
