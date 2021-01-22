GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Crews are still working to put out hotspots from a fire that began Thursday night on Glassy Mountain.
Shortly before 8 a.m., crews with the Glassy Mountain Fire Department returned to their headquarters after spending the night on the mountain. New crews are being briefed and will be sent up to continue the fight.
Friday morning, Ray Cassell, Fire Management Officer with the South Carolina Forestry Commission said, "There's a lot of work to be done today. We have crews coming in from all around the state. We'll be out there most of the day putting out hotspots on the fire."
On Thursday, Tigerville FD confirmed to FOX Carolina they were assisting Glassy Mountain FD with mutual aid to tackle the flames.
Greenville County dispatch further confirmed their crews were helping as well, noting crews from Lake Cunningham FD and Gowensville fire crews were also involved.
Thursday night Cassell told us he initially got a call for a two-acre fire around 6 p.m., but the fire had grown to more than five acres. The bottom part of the blaze was contained, but the top part wasn't contained until later Thursday night, early Thursday morning.
Cassell says there are plenty of hazards for crews; they had some heavy equipment in earlier like tractor lines, but the rocky cliffs make those pieces of machinery difficult to maneuver, even dangerous at some points. Cassell said crews were digging fire breaks by hand to keep the flames at bay, and that they can use the daylight Friday morning to better take on the fire.
Cassell notes the last major fire in the area was in 2018 on Pinnacle Mountain, but Glassy Mountain saw another similar blaze 15 years ago, before becoming a more developed area. He also told us some residents were evacuated, but says all should be well Thursday night.
Crews believe the fire began near a home that isn't occupied year round. Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
