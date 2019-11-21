GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Work crews spent much of their early Thursday morning tackling a semi truck that seemed to have gotten entangled in a power line.
A FOX Carolina photographer on scene found the semi jack-knifed and entangled on Dunbar Street. Details surrounding the collision are unknown as of writing, but we have reached out to Greenville police for further details.
The incident may be responsible for a power outage affecting nearby customers' Duke Energy's outage map showed more than 500 outage reports nearby with an expected resolution time of around 3 a.m. Our crew on scene said power started to return around 5:15 a.m.
Power crews are working along Dunbar Street between Augusta Street and Green Avenue.
As of 7 a.m., workers on scene told us the tractor trailer involved in the crash continued to be wrapped up in the power lines. We're told at least two power poles had already been replaced and were working on a third. No time frame was given to when the accident should be cleared and the work completed.
It wasn't immediately clear if the driver of the semi was injured.
Stay tuned for updates.
