CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chesnee firefighters say a cooling building at an old mill in town was completely lost after a fire, and investigators believe this could be an arson.
Dispatch Confirmed the call came in from Main Street and South Alabama Avenue around 4 p.m. According to Chesnee Community FD deputy chief Todd Mason, crews were able to see the smoke as they left the station, clarifying the main mill building was not on fire.
Mason says the cooling building is a total loss and the main mill is not damaged. He further noted Spartanburg County deputies are investigating the fire as a possible arson case.
Crews from Mayo, Cooley Springs, Cherokee Springs, Boiling Springs, and Spartanburg EMS also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.