OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that unfolded in Oconee County Thursday evening.
According to SCHP, the collision happened just before 10 p.m. along SC-11, near Ridgecrest Road. Initial details obtained from a public information officer indicates it was a single-vehicle incident involving a Ford pickup. Injuries are involved along with a possible entrapment. The number of victims is unknown as of writing.
The officer was able to confirm a helicopter was called in.
Seneca FD responded to the scene with Westminster Fire as well. According to Seneca FD's Facebook page, the accident did involve entrapment with two people inside the truck, one of them being just 8 years old. Both the driver and the child passenger were flown to a Greenville hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Crews on scene later clarified the collision involved two vehicles, and not just one as previously reported by SCHP.
Seneca FD notes Thursday was a busy day for their B Shift, with nine calls before 3 p.m. These calls included another fatal collision involving a motorcycle and pickup truck, which we also reported on. Another incident saw an Oconee Co. deputy injured during a collision while responding to a chase.
