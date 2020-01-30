ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wildlife Rehab of Greenville tried to rescue a deer that fell down a hole in Anderson on Thursday, but sadly they had to put down the deer because it suffered too many broken bones.
The rehab group says the deer fell into what appears to be a storm drain near Ripplestone Way. A photo from the group shared to FOX Carolina shows the young deer looking up and partially resting.
However, a volunteer with the group says several bones in the doe's leg were broken. We're told taking the doe out would have only harmed the doe more and put her in more pain.
Wildlife Animal Rehab says they considered all options and regret they couldn't save the deer. They asked property owners in the Upstate to check their areas for any uncovered wells or holes and consider getting them covered or filled.
Dispatch confirmed EMS and Anderson PD were on scene.
If you see animals in need, you can reach the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville at 864-233-0239.
