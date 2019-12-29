WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla fire crews say a patient had to be extricated from an SUV after a single-car collision Sunday evening.
Walhalla FD says the Nissan Frontier crashed around 8:30 p.m. and crews responded within minutes. The patient was entrapped, and crews got the person out within 20 minutes.
The patient was then taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
Prisma EMS and Oconee County also responded.
