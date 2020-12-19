CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Chesnee laundromat Saturday evening.
We were tipped off to the scene at the Eagle Washerette along S. Alabama Avenue tonight, and confirmed with county dispatch that Chesnee Community FD was leading the response. The department shared video on Facebook from a passerby that shows a machine inside the building on fire, noting that residents should avoid the downtown area for now.
The department confirmed a fire broke out from one of the dryers, and it had clothes inside. However, the cause of the fire was not known at the time. Power to the laundromat has been turned off and the business is closed for the time being.
