GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney fire crews spent a good part of their Friday afternoon tackling a house fire caused by a fallen tree.
A post from the city fire department's Facebook page says it happened around 3:03 p.m. Friday at a home on the 300 block of E. Montgomery Street. Crews say the tree fell onto the home, taking down a power line and shearing off a gas line running to the residence.
The gas vapors emitted were sparked by arcs from the power line, leading to the fire. Gaffney FD said the combination of gas, electricity, and fire made responding to the scene a challenege.
Fortunately, GFD says the power line was dead, but the gas line couldn't be cut off as the shear happened before the cutoff valve. With help from the Board of Public Works and Piedmont Natural Gas, the entire incident was brought under control and gas was stopped within 90 minutes.
Thankfully, the department reports no injuries.
Gaffney FD says a head index in the upper 90's didn't help the prolonged response for firefighters, but EMS was on scene to rehab and monitor the crews and their vital signs. There were also four extra personnel on hand as new hires finished orientation.
The department also thanked Grassy Pond FD for handling another call as crews tackled this scene, along with the dispatchers from E-911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.