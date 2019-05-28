Central, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday morning, the search for two missing kayakers ended with both the adult male and the 13-year-old juvenile being safely located.
It was earlier on Tuesday morning when Pickens County Emergency Management confirmed that a search for two kayakers is underway after they went missing at Cateechee Beach Park in Central.
According to emergency management, the two kayakers were reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.
Officials say the two missing people consist of one adult and one juvenile, identified as 13-year-old Parker Ramey, and that both are reportedly inexperienced kayakers.
Ramey's family said when the family returned to the beach around 8:30 p.m., Parker hopped into a kayak and was supposed to stay on the river's bank but went out on the water, prompting an adult to go after her.
Ramey's mother said they were in an orange kayak and a yellow kayak and that neither was wearing a helmet. Rapids in the area are reportedly listed between class one and three depending on water levels. Current river levels can be found here.
Emergency management says multiple teams have responded to aid in the search. Swift water rescue teams and an Anderson County helicopter equipped with thermal vision are assisting in the search which is spanning the length of 12 mile creek all the way to Lake Hartwell.
Teams are currently still set up at Catchee Beach Park. At this time deputies are actively searching boat ramps along the river while it's dark and crews will continue the river search around 7 a.m.
Shortly after 7 a.m. both the girl and man were returned to the base camp set up at Catchee Beach Park.
After arriving safely back at camp, deputies placed the adult male who was missing under arrest for an outstanding warrant in Oconee County.
Deputies stressed that this arrest is completely unrelated to this incident.
We spoke with Lahoma O'neil after she was reunited with her granddaughter Parker. O'neil said the river swept Parker and the adult who went after her about a mile and a half down river last night, and this morning at 7 a.m. they came walking out of the woods.
When asked what it felt like to hug her granddaughter O'neil said, "I couldn't put in words what it felt like to know she wasn't dead. Because my momma made the comment, 'she might not come back. she might not come back' and I've been out here crying saying that's not what the Lord has planned for us. That's not what this plan is about."
O'neil thanked all the rescue crews that were outside overnight and everyone who aided in the search and rescue of both missing people.
More news: Troopers: 4 car collision engulfs disabled vehicle in flames, sets deputy's car on fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.